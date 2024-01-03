Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Dense fog blankets twin cities amid cold wave

A cold wave has gripped parts of Pakistan, with mercury falling and parts of the country including the federal capital engulfed in a thick layer of fog. Poor visibility also caused disruptions in road and air travel, making it difficult for people to commute.

The fog shrouds several localities along the Islamabad Expressway.

Pakistan's Met Office said that the cold wave is likely to persist and dense fog will descend upon various areas of the metropolises including Lahore and Islamabad.

In its fresh advisory, PMDs said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, a westerly wave will enter the country before weekend.

Islamabad Rain Update

As of Wednesday, there are no chances of downpour in Islamabad, Rawalpindi or other parts of the region.

Islamabad temperature today

Amid the bone-chilling weather, the maximum temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius and the mercury is expected to hover arond 5 at night.

Humidity was recorded at around 44 percent in the capital. Winds blew at 10km/h. UV Index was recorded at 3 that is moderate with visibility of around 10km.

Islamabad Air Quality

As major cities are facing the worst air pollution, the federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 210 which is Very Unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Pakistan Weather outlook

Met Office said dense fog will continue over the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Sindh and Islamabad during this week. Citizens advised to be cautious.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan. Light rain/drizzle is likely at isolated places in western Balochistan and coastal areas of Makran.

Lowest Minimum Temperatures in Pakistan

Leh -12, Skardu -10, Kalam, Gupis, Gilgit -06, Srinagar, Astore -05 and Hunza -04.