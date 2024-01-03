Suzuki Cultus latest price update in Pakistan - January 2024

Pakistani auto market is backed by fuel-efficient and value-for-money hatchback cars, with Cultus being among the frontrunners of Suzuki after Alto and Mehran.

Suzuki Cultus comes as a boon when it comes to fuel efficiency, reliability and brand value despite the fact, that the same car goes with extra features in neighboring India, and other countries.

The 1000cc drive gone several changes over the year, and is still doing well in the local market. The latest version, its third generation, was introduced couple of years ago, and second generation was produced until 2016.

In Pakistan, Cultus comes in three variants: VXR and VXL are the basic models, while the top-of-the-line AGS has all the features. You can choose from various colors like solid white, graphite grey, cerulean blue, pearl black, and silky silver.

The exterior design is stylish and aerodynamic, making the Cultus stand out in its class. Inside, it offers ample space and comfort, with a larger luggage area. The high seating position and improved visibility provide a sense of freedom.

Suzuki Cultus price in Pakistan 2024

The country's oldest carmaker has revised prices several times, but unlike other car manufacturers who lowered prices in October last year after the rupee's appreciation.