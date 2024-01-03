Search

PakistanTop News

PTI stripped of 'bat' symbol again as PHC restores ECP order

Web Desk
02:52 PM | 3 Jan, 2024
PTI stripped of 'bat' symbol again as PHC restores ECP order

PESHAWAR – The Peshawar High Court (PHC) lifted the stay order that had temporarily suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision regarding the PTI’s intra-party polls and the use of their election symbol — the bat. 

Justice Ejaz Khan, part of a single-member bench, delivered the verdict that had been anticipated since earlier in the day.

Legal representatives from both the ECP, including Sikander Bashir Mohmand, and PTI’s legal team with Advocates Shah Faisal Uthmankhel and Qazi Anwar were present during the court proceedings.

Previously, the ECP had contested its December 26 ruling, which temporarily restored the ‘bat’ symbol to PTI pending a final decision. The ECP’s order had invalidated PTI’s intra-party polls and symbol usage. Consequently, the party approached the PHC to reinstate its symbol ahead of the upcoming February 8 general elections.

In response, the ECP petitioned the court to reassess PTI’s intra-party elections and their symbol allocation.

The court had previously heard arguments from the ECP’s counsel, adjourning the session to the present day.

During the hearing, Advocate Anwar, representing PTI alongside Barrister Gohar Khan, mentioned political alliances supporting the Election Commission, but Justice Khan reiterated that external opinions didn’t influence legal proceedings.

PTI’s lawyer questioned the legality of the ECP’s petition against the high court’s ruling, highlighting the delay in implementing the court’s December 26 decision and the absence of an election certificate on the ECP’s website.

Responding to queries about a contempt case, PTI’s counsel emphasized the importance of inclusive democratic processes and urged fair elections under the ECP’s oversight.

Advocate Anwar further raised doubts regarding the ECP’s authority to challenge a high court order.

Later, the ECP’s representative clarified that their aim wasn’t to expel parties but to ensure compliance with electoral laws. Mohmand reiterated that PTI’s intra-party polls had been invalidated due to non-compliance and requested the court to revoke the party’s stay order.

Following these arguments, the court reserved its verdict, considering both parties’ perspectives.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:36 AM | 2 Jan, 2024

PHC reserves verdict on ECP’s intra-court appeal in PTI election ...

12:12 PM | 1 Jan, 2024

Jamshed Dasti alleges wife 'stripped naked, children beaten' by CTD, ...

08:15 PM | 31 Dec, 2023

Nomination papers of PTI’s Shoaib Shaheen rejected; transgender ...

03:26 PM | 31 Dec, 2023

PTI candidates approach Appellate Tribunals for review as third phase ...

06:05 PM | 30 Dec, 2023

PTI activist Sanam Javed arrested again

05:41 PM | 30 Dec, 2023

Setback for PTI as Imran Khan's nomination papers from Lahore, ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:37 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

How many Pakistanis were deported in last 3 years? Here are shocking official figures

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 3 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 3rd January 2024

Forex

Rupee inches up against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham; Check today forex rates - 3 Jan 2024

Pakistani rupee kickstarted 2024 on a positive note as US dollar moved down in open market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Wednesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 309 for buying and 312 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.9  283.65 
Euro EUR 309  312 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5  362 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7  77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.76 755.76
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.72 40.12
Danish Krone DKK 41.75 42.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.96 36.31
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.85 1.95
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.96 923.96
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.19 61.79
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.31 180.31
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.47 27.77
Omani Riyal OMR 730.31 738.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.45 78.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 27.97 28.27
Swiss Franc CHF 334.17 336.67
Thai Bhat THB 8.18 8.33

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price goes up in Pakistan; Check today gold rates - 3 Jan 2024

KARACHI – Gold prices gained momentum in Pakistan amid positive trajectory in the international maket.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 3 January 2024

On Wednesday, the price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs221,300, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,730.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs201,530, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs192,370 and 18k gold rate is Rs164,890 for each tola.

In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,065 today.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (4 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Karachi PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Islamabad PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Peshawar PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Quetta PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Sialkot PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Attock PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Gujranwala PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Jehlum PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Multan PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Bahawalpur PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Gujrat PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Nawabshah PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Chakwal PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Hyderabad PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Nowshehra PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Sargodha PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Faisalabad PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Mirpur PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: