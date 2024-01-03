PTI stripped of 'bat' symbol again as PHC restores ECP order

PESHAWAR – The Peshawar High Court (PHC) lifted the stay order that had temporarily suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision regarding the PTI’s intra-party polls and the use of their election symbol — the bat.
Justice Ejaz Khan, part of a single-member bench, delivered the verdict that had been anticipated since earlier in the day.
Legal representatives from both the ECP, including Sikander Bashir Mohmand, and PTI’s legal team with Advocates Shah Faisal Uthmankhel and Qazi Anwar were present during the court proceedings.
Previously, the ECP had contested its December 26 ruling, which temporarily restored the ‘bat’ symbol to PTI pending a final decision. The ECP’s order had invalidated PTI’s intra-party polls and symbol usage. Consequently, the party approached the PHC to reinstate its symbol ahead of the upcoming February 8 general elections.
In response, the ECP petitioned the court to reassess PTI’s intra-party elections and their symbol allocation.
The court had previously heard arguments from the ECP’s counsel, adjourning the session to the present day.
During the hearing, Advocate Anwar, representing PTI alongside Barrister Gohar Khan, mentioned political alliances supporting the Election Commission, but Justice Khan reiterated that external opinions didn’t influence legal proceedings.
PTI’s lawyer questioned the legality of the ECP’s petition against the high court’s ruling, highlighting the delay in implementing the court’s December 26 decision and the absence of an election certificate on the ECP’s website.
Responding to queries about a contempt case, PTI’s counsel emphasized the importance of inclusive democratic processes and urged fair elections under the ECP’s oversight.
Advocate Anwar further raised doubts regarding the ECP’s authority to challenge a high court order.
Later, the ECP’s representative clarified that their aim wasn’t to expel parties but to ensure compliance with electoral laws. Mohmand reiterated that PTI’s intra-party polls had been invalidated due to non-compliance and requested the court to revoke the party’s stay order.
Following these arguments, the court reserved its verdict, considering both parties’ perspectives.
Pakistani rupee kickstarted 2024 on a positive note as US dollar moved down in open market.
On Wednesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 309 for buying and 312 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|283.65
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.76
|755.76
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.72
|40.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.75
|42.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.85
|1.95
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.96
|923.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.19
|61.79
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.31
|180.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.47
|27.77
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.31
|738.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.45
|78.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.97
|28.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|334.17
|336.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.18
|8.33
KARACHI – Gold prices gained momentum in Pakistan amid positive trajectory in the international maket.
On Wednesday, the price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs221,300, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,730.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs201,530, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs192,370 and 18k gold rate is Rs164,890 for each tola.
In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,065 today.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (4 September 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Karachi
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Quetta
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Attock
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Multan
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
