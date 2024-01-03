Search

Immigration

Kenya reverses decision of visa-free entry for travelers

Web Desk
03:18 PM | 3 Jan, 2024
Kenya reverses decision of visa-free entry for travelers

NAIROBI - In a surprise move, Kenya has reversed its earlier announcement to introduce visa-free entry for global travelers.

As per the recent Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) announcement, visitors intending to travel to Kenya will follow the current visa application process through Kenyan embassies. The KCAA clarified that foreign nationals should adhere to the existing visa application procedures, a move confirming the reversal of President Ruto's decision.

In response to the presidential directive scheduled for January 2024, the KCAA stated that an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system is underway for development and execution and until the government officially communicates the ETA system's rollout, travelers from visa-required countries must continue applying for visas in the usual manner.

The authority has also not communicated any specific date for the implementation of the visa-free system. This reversal follows Ruto's initial declaration on December 12, where he unveiled plans for Kenya to abolish visa requirements for international visitors from January 1.

Speaking at an event commemorating Kenya's 60 years of Independence from Britain, the president confirmed lifting visa requirements for everyone, a step aligning with Ruto's advocacy for visa-free travel within the African continent.

The president had previously outlined his plans for visa exemptions and had declared that citizens of African countries would be able to visit Kenya without a visa by the end of the ongoing year. 

"Kenya has a simple message to humanity: Welcome Home!," he had said. 

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

09:11 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

Pakistanis can travel to these 8 countries without visa on ordinary ...

04:13 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

China, Thailand drop visa requirements permanently: Details inside

06:19 PM | 1 Jan, 2024

EU grants visa free entry to another country: Details inside

06:45 PM | 31 Dec, 2023

South Korea launches Digital Nomad visa and here are the details

08:43 PM | 30 Dec, 2023

China eases visa process for US tourists: Details inside

08:31 PM | 30 Dec, 2023

Islamabad International Airport now offers free massage chair ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:37 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

How many Pakistanis were deported in last 3 years? Here are shocking official figures

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 3 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 3rd January 2024

Forex

Rupee inches up against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham; Check today forex rates - 3 Jan 2024

Pakistani rupee kickstarted 2024 on a positive note as US dollar moved down in open market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Wednesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 309 for buying and 312 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.9  283.65 
Euro EUR 309  312 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5  362 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7  77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.76 755.76
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.72 40.12
Danish Krone DKK 41.75 42.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.96 36.31
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.85 1.95
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.96 923.96
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.19 61.79
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.31 180.31
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.47 27.77
Omani Riyal OMR 730.31 738.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.45 78.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 27.97 28.27
Swiss Franc CHF 334.17 336.67
Thai Bhat THB 8.18 8.33

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price goes up in Pakistan; Check today gold rates - 3 Jan 2024

KARACHI – Gold prices gained momentum in Pakistan amid positive trajectory in the international maket.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 3 January 2024

On Wednesday, the price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs221,300, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,730.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs201,530, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs192,370 and 18k gold rate is Rs164,890 for each tola.

In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,065 today.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (4 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Karachi PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Islamabad PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Peshawar PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Quetta PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Sialkot PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Attock PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Gujranwala PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Jehlum PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Multan PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Bahawalpur PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Gujrat PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Nawabshah PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Chakwal PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Hyderabad PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Nowshehra PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Sargodha PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Faisalabad PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Mirpur PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: