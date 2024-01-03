Kenya reverses decision of visa-free entry for travelers

NAIROBI - In a surprise move, Kenya has reversed its earlier announcement to introduce visa-free entry for global travelers.
As per the recent Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) announcement, visitors intending to travel to Kenya will follow the current visa application process through Kenyan embassies. The KCAA clarified that foreign nationals should adhere to the existing visa application procedures, a move confirming the reversal of President Ruto's decision.
In response to the presidential directive scheduled for January 2024, the KCAA stated that an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system is underway for development and execution and until the government officially communicates the ETA system's rollout, travelers from visa-required countries must continue applying for visas in the usual manner.
The authority has also not communicated any specific date for the implementation of the visa-free system. This reversal follows Ruto's initial declaration on December 12, where he unveiled plans for Kenya to abolish visa requirements for international visitors from January 1.
Speaking at an event commemorating Kenya's 60 years of Independence from Britain, the president confirmed lifting visa requirements for everyone, a step aligning with Ruto's advocacy for visa-free travel within the African continent.
The president had previously outlined his plans for visa exemptions and had declared that citizens of African countries would be able to visit Kenya without a visa by the end of the ongoing year.
"Kenya has a simple message to humanity: Welcome Home!," he had said.
Pakistani rupee kickstarted 2024 on a positive note as US dollar moved down in open market.
On Wednesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 309 for buying and 312 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|283.65
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.76
|755.76
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.72
|40.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.75
|42.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.85
|1.95
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.96
|923.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.19
|61.79
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.31
|180.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.47
|27.77
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.31
|738.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.45
|78.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.97
|28.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|334.17
|336.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.18
|8.33
KARACHI – Gold prices gained momentum in Pakistan amid positive trajectory in the international maket.
On Wednesday, the price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs221,300, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,730.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs201,530, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs192,370 and 18k gold rate is Rs164,890 for each tola.
In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,065 today.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (4 September 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Karachi
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Quetta
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Attock
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Multan
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
