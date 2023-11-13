  

China's visa-free travel with this Muslim country comes into effect

06:12 PM | 13 Nov, 2023
China's visa-free travel with this Muslim country comes into effect

BEIJING - A visa-free regime between Kazakhstan and China came into force on Friday, giving more liberty to the citizens to fulfill their travel dreams.

The visa-free facility is valid for up to 30 days at one time during which citizens of China and Kazakhstan can stay in the neighboring country without a visa from the day of crossing the border.

As per the details, a person cannot travel for more than 90 days without a visa within a total of 180 days span.

To fulfill the demand arising out of this liberty, the agreement also entails that the authorities of Kazakhstan and China can operate 84 flights per week.

To fill the gap regarding flight shortage, efforts are being made to increase flights between Kazakhstan and China, and Air Astana has already announced to increase its flights on the routes from  Almaty to Beijing, Astana to Beijing, and Almaty to Ürümqi. Moreover, new flights will be opened to Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu.

The visa-free agreement between the government of Kazakhstan and authorities in China was signed on July 26 amid mixed reactions as some even also criticized the move and raised concerns about the transparency of the system.

China, located in East Asia, is the world's most populous country with over 1.4 billion people. Known for its rich history, diverse landscapes, and cultural heritage, China attracts millions of tourists annually. Popular destinations in the country include the Great Wall of China, the ancient city of Xi'an with the Terracotta Army, the bustling metropolis of Shanghai, and the picturesque landscapes of Guilin. The Forbidden City in Beijing, the vibrant markets of Hong Kong, and the iconic Yangtze River cruise also contribute to China's allure. 

On the other hand, Kazakhstan, the world's largest landlocked country, is situated in Central Asia and Eastern Europe. With a diverse landscape ranging from vast steppes to soaring mountain ranges, it attracts a growing number of tourists each year. The population of Kazakhstan exceeds 18 million people. Visitors are drawn to the cultural richness of cities like Almaty, the historical significance of Turkestan, and the natural beauty of Charyn Canyon. The bustling markets of Shymkent, the futuristic architecture of Nursultan (formerly Astana), and the serene beauty of Lake Balkhash contribute to the country's appeal as an emerging tourist destination.

