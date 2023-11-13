China's visa-free travel with this Muslim country comes into effect

BEIJING - A visa-free regime between Kazakhstan and China came into force on Friday, giving more liberty to the citizens to fulfill their travel dreams.

The visa-free facility is valid for up to 30 days at one time during which citizens of China and Kazakhstan can stay in the neighboring country without a visa from the day of crossing the border.

As per the details, a person cannot travel for more than 90 days without a visa within a total of 180 days span.

To fulfill the demand arising out of this liberty, the agreement also entails that the authorities of Kazakhstan and China can operate 84 flights per week.

To fill the gap regarding flight shortage, efforts are being made to increase flights between Kazakhstan and China, and Air Astana has already announced to increase its flights on the routes from Almaty to Beijing, Astana to Beijing, and Almaty to Ürümqi. Moreover, new flights will be opened to Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu.

The visa-free agreement between the government of Kazakhstan and authorities in China was signed on July 26 amid mixed reactions as some even also criticized the move and raised concerns about the transparency of the system.

