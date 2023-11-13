China's visa-free travel with this Muslim country comes into effect

BEIJING - A visa-free regime between Kazakhstan and China came into force on Friday, giving more liberty to the citizens to fulfill their travel dreams.
The visa-free facility is valid for up to 30 days at one time during which citizens of China and Kazakhstan can stay in the neighboring country without a visa from the day of crossing the border.
As per the details, a person cannot travel for more than 90 days without a visa within a total of 180 days span.
To fulfill the demand arising out of this liberty, the agreement also entails that the authorities of Kazakhstan and China can operate 84 flights per week.
To fill the gap regarding flight shortage, efforts are being made to increase flights between Kazakhstan and China, and Air Astana has already announced to increase its flights on the routes from Almaty to Beijing, Astana to Beijing, and Almaty to Ürümqi. Moreover, new flights will be opened to Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu.
The visa-free agreement between the government of Kazakhstan and authorities in China was signed on July 26 amid mixed reactions as some even also criticized the move and raised concerns about the transparency of the system.
China, located in East Asia, is the world's most populous country with over 1.4 billion people. Known for its rich history, diverse landscapes, and cultural heritage, China attracts millions of tourists annually. Popular destinations in the country include the Great Wall of China, the ancient city of Xi'an with the Terracotta Army, the bustling metropolis of Shanghai, and the picturesque landscapes of Guilin. The Forbidden City in Beijing, the vibrant markets of Hong Kong, and the iconic Yangtze River cruise also contribute to China's allure.
On the other hand, Kazakhstan, the world's largest landlocked country, is situated in Central Asia and Eastern Europe. With a diverse landscape ranging from vast steppes to soaring mountain ranges, it attracts a growing number of tourists each year. The population of Kazakhstan exceeds 18 million people. Visitors are drawn to the cultural richness of cities like Almaty, the historical significance of Turkestan, and the natural beauty of Charyn Canyon. The bustling markets of Shymkent, the futuristic architecture of Nursultan (formerly Astana), and the serene beauty of Lake Balkhash contribute to the country's appeal as an emerging tourist destination.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, British Pound, Saudi Riyal and other currencies in the open market on November 13, 2023.
On Monday, the local currency was quoted 286.9 for buying and 289.65 for selling in open market.
Meanwhile, the price of Euro stands at 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. British pound GBP stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80 for buying and 80.8 for selling, Saudi Riyal SAR hovered around 76.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.85
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold prices have remained under pressure in the local market in line with the downward trend in the international market.
On November 13, 2023 (Monday), the price for 24-karat gold per tola stands at Rs210,000 and the price of 22-karat gold hovers at Rs192,500 per tola.
Meanwhile, the 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs180,041, and the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs165,038.
In the international market, bullion registered losses, with the current rate hovering at $1,935 per ounce, with a drop of more than $3.
Last week, the price of gold saw many fluctuations in the domestic market as people invested heavily in precious metal.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Karachi
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Islamabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Peshawar
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Quetta
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Sialkot
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Attock
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Gujranwala
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Jehlum
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Multan
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Gujrat
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Nawabshah
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Chakwal
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Hyderabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Nowshehra
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Sargodha
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Faisalabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Mirpur
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
