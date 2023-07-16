Suzuki Alto Installment Plans in Pakistan

Suzuki’s one of the most selling models Alto still enjoys a healthy share in the Pakistani market due to its economic price and fuel efficiency.

Suzuki Alto was first introduced in Pakistan in 1979 and has undergone several facelifts since then. The Japanese automaker launched the ninth-generation model in 2021 with a boxier design, new engine options, and modern features.

The vehicle is loaded with R-Series three-cylinder petrol engine, which is known for being highly fuel-efficient engine.

Suzuki Alto models in Pakistan

Suzuki Alto is available in four variants: VX, VXR, VXR AGS, and VXL AGS. The colours available in the hatchback include solid white, graphite grey, cerulean blue, pearl black and silky silver.

Suzuki Alto Latest Installments Plans

The huge increase in car prices pushed cars prices away from buyers who are now looking for used cars or leasing options. The import restrictions and other plights pushed car prices, and entry-level cars like Suzuki Alto also crossed the 2 million mark.

Total Price Rs2,251,000 Minimum Down Payment (30 percent) Rs675,300 Processing Fees Rs8,700 Monthly Installment PKR 37,850 (For 5 years)

Suzuki Alto with Bank Alfalah

Suzuki offers easy installment plan, which required minimum down payment of 30 percent and buyers can pay in five years.