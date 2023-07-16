Australian high commissioner in Pakistan is hooked on Peshawar’s Charsi Tikka

Pakistan is known for its rich and diverse cuisine, which reflects the cultural heritage and regional variations of the South Asian nation.

Among the regional foods, Peshawar’s Charsi Tikka is a popular street food in KP and across the region. The meaty dish is made from succulent chunks of marinated meat, mostly beef, grilled over charcoal, and is known for its smoky and strong flavor.

The iconic food is also famous among celebs and notables and the latest to admire the dish is Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins.

In a social media post, Hawkins shared experience of having most amazing Charsi Tikka. Wow, I’m hooked, he said sharing a picture of himself looking at the Charsi Tikka’s being grilled.

I just had the most amazing #CharsiTikka in Peshawar and wow, I'm hooked. The taste is addictive! I can see why they call it charsi. It's the best tikka in the country, who can resist! pic.twitter.com/nHwvDOjxgk — Neil Hawkins (@AusHCPak) July 16, 2023

He further mentioned that the taste of the dish is addictive, and figured out why people call it charsi.

Earlier, Australian High Commissioner enjoyed steaming hot, refreshing Qahwa with cardamom.

Tea is Great, he said, calling it a way to start your day.