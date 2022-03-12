Bilawal Bhutto’s viral gaffe ‘kaampein taang rahi hai’ hits Pakistan-Australia match
KARACHI – After sparking hilarious reactions on social media, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s gaffe, ‘kaampein taang rahi hai,’ has now reached the National Stadium Karachi where Pakistan and Australia face off in second Test match.
The 33-year-old politician was addressing the rally in Islamabad to mark the culmination of a 10-day Awami March when the viral slip of tongue incident occurred.
"I am shaking Islamabad. Islamabad may kaampein taang rahi hai [Shivers are legging in Islamabad]," he said.
While he meant to say taangein kaamp rahein hain, the slip of tongue resulted in a plethora of memes generated online.
As the match started with Australia opting to bat first, a video related to the gaffe has created frenzy on social media.
One of the spectators from the stands can be heard shouting, “Warner ki kaampein taang rahi hai” at a time when the opening batsman David Warner was facing the Pakistani bowler.
In the video, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam can be spotted smiling after hearing the viral gaffe.
Both teams intend to claim first victory in the second Test after the inaugural match ended in a draw in Rawalpindi.
