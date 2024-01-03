Mohsin Dawar's convoy comes under attack in Waziristan during election campaign

Convoy of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement leader Mohsin Dawar was targeted in an attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Waziristan.

Reports in local media reported attack on Mohsin Dawar, the former lawmaker in Miranshah, North Waziristan, the country's former tribal areas neighboring Afghanistan.

Local cops said the dissent politician was campaigning for upcoming polls in North Waziristan when his convoy was shot at, but he escaped unharmed due to a bulletproof SUV.

His security men then retaliated at the unidentified attackers who used SMGs for ambush. Law enforcers then rushed to the incident area and escorted Dawar after the incident.

PTM, activists condemned the terrorism in Waziristan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, expressing concerns about providing a safe environment for Dawar and demand an immediate investigation into attack.

His party also urged election commissioner to call emergency meeting about the security of candidates in the northwestern region.

The development comes as interior ministry warned serious threats to the lives of several politicians including JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Awami National Party provincial president Aimal Wali Khan.