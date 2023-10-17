  

Karachi University increases fees for new academic session by 30pc

09:35 PM | 17 Oct, 2023
Karachi University increases fees for new academic session by 30pc

KARACHI – The University of Karachi has increased the fees by 30 percent, the increase will be applicable to admissions to BS and Masters programs in the new academic session 2024.

Increase in the fees and the admission policy is approved in a meeting of the Academic Council of the University of Karachi, chaired by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Karachi Prof. Dr. Khalid Iraqi under which the entrance test to be taken in the BS third year (old master's program) have been canceled while the admissions will start from October 30.

In the meeting, it was decided to give admission under the current undergraduate policy and the new undergraduate policy introduced by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan was decided not to be adopted at present and the policy was sent to the committee working in this regard.

According to University of Karachi Vice-Chancellor Dr. Khalid Iraqi, the relevant committee will present its report regarding the undergraduate policy in the next meeting of the academic council, on the basis of which the new undergraduate policy of HEC can be adopted from session 2025.

It was also decided during the meeting that the admissions in the test based BS programme will begin in the first phase from October 30 and the tests will be conducted in the third or fourth week of November.

Open merit admissions for BS program and BS third year will start in mid-November.

Transport problem of Karachi University students

