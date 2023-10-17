Sonam Kapoor comes forward in support of Palestinians

Indian film actor Sonam Kapoor, who recently shared American supermodel Gigi Hadid's post denouncing the Gaza violence, has now expressed her support for Palestinians.

In a series of Instagram stories, Kapoor highlighted the fact that "half of the people in Gaza are children". The 'Aisha' actor shared a quote from journalist Nicholas Kristof: "If we owe a moral responsibility to Israeli children, we owe the same moral responsibility to Palestinian children. Their lives have equal weight. If you care about human life only in Israel or Gaza, then you don't actually care about human life."

Indian actress Sonam Kapoor's instagram story in support of Palestine.



She has more courage than other spineless actors who cannot speak against the inhuman and injustice.



More power to you Sonam you deserve all the love and respect.#FreePalestine_Now pic.twitter.com/ZPJX04bV2A — RheA (@rheahhh_) October 15, 2023

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-17/1697544043-6985.jpeg

With more than 3,000 Palestinians martyred and over 10,000 wounded in the Israeli air strikes on Gaza over the last 10 days, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have now fled to south of Gaza as Israel prepares for the ground offensive.

According to the United Nations, one million people have been displaced in Gaza with limited access to essentials. Israel is continuing air strikes, hitting various locations, including civil headquarters and homes.

Pakistani and international celebrities have been actively voicing their opposition to the ongoing Israeli atrocities against the unarmed Palestinians, but most Bollywood stars have chosen to remain silent.