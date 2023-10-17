First woman coach joins Pakistan Super League

For the ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Multan Sultans have hired Catherine Dalton as their fast-bowling coach.

At the age of 30, Dalton holds the distinction of being both the first female fast-bowling coach for a prestigious men's team and the first female coach in PSL history.

Dalton, who was born in England and acquired Irish citizenship in 2015, has played for Ireland in four ODIs and four T20 Internationals. The 30-year-old has previously visited Pakistan twice and has collaborated with a number of fast bowlers, including Mohammad Ilyas, Sameen Gul, and Arshad Iqbal, as well as other Under-19 athletes.

Dalton has had coaching positions at the national fast-bowling academy in the United Kingdom and the Ultimate Pace Foundation in India. He is an ECB-certified Level 3 Advanced Coach.

It should be noted that PSL 9 is expected to take place between February 8 and March 24, 2024. The Multan Sultans finished second in the 2023 competition and have advanced to the final three times.