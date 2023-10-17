75 and fabulous: Hema Malini's grand birthday celebration with Bollywood icons

Hema Malini's 75th birthday celebration in Mumbai was a heartwarming family affair. The legendary actress, known as Bollywood's "Dream Girl," was joined by her nearest and dearest, making the milestone event truly special.
The joyous occasion saw Hema Malini sharing a celebratory cake-cutting moment with her loving family. Husband Dharmendra, daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, along with Ahana's husband Vaibhav Vohra, were all by her side. Their collective cheers and applause filled the room as the birthday girl, resplendent in an embroidered lavender saree and diamond jewellery, cut the cake. Dharmendra was dashing in a navy blue suit and tie, Esha sparkled in a shimmery yellow gown, and Ahana radiated grace in a saree.
The festivities also included live performances featuring Hema's iconic songs, with the birthday girl herself gracing the stage to groove to "Tune O Rangeele Kaisa Jaadu Kiya." The evening was a delightful blend of nostalgia, laughter, and unforgettable moments.
Dharmendra's presence was particularly cherished, as he had flown in from the US to celebrate this significant day with his beloved wife. His commitment to being there for her birthday was deeply appreciated by Hema Malini.
The birthday girl herself took to the dance floor, grooving to her timeless hit songs. One particular video showcases Malini and Rekha gracefully dancing to the tune of "Kya Khoob Lagti Ho" on stage, making it a truly memorable moment.
Esha Deol shared two pictures with her mother to wish her happy birthday. Esha wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday mamma Celebrating you today & forever.. a divine lady who lives life on her own terms with utmost grace & dignity.. a powerhouse.. A loving daughter & wife, compassionate mother, adorable grandmother, fantastic actor, graceful dancer , honest politician & the list can just go on & on ... you are a force .. blessed by your parents, loved by the nation & adored by your husband, daughters & grandchildren. There can be only one Dream girl one Hemamalini ..stay blessed, happy, healthy & strong. I love you."
Malini's film credits include hits like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dilagi, Raja Jaani, Do Dishayen, The Burning Train, Jugnu, Dil Kaa Heera and Dream Girl, among others. She got married to Dharmendra in 1980.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 17, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.9
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|291.1
|294
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|340.6
|344
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.4
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|173.25
|175
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.16
|746.16
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200
|202
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.21
|38.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.09
|39.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.47
|35.82
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|894.37
|903.37
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.73
|59.33
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.31
|165.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.7
|26
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|720.82
|728.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.25
|76.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|198
|200
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.33
|25.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.98
|309.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.65
|7.8
Pakistani gold market witnessed a negative trend and on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs201,000 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs171,530.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Karachi
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Quetta
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Attock
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Multan
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
