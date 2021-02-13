Punjab police all set for debut in Pakistan Day parade

07:02 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
Punjab police all set for debut in Pakistan Day parade
Share

LAHORE – A squad of Punjab Police is all set to make debut in a yearly parade to be held on Pakistan Day (March 23).

DIG Salman Rana confirmed that 400 policemen will participate in the parade, adding that it is the first time that Punjab police will be part of it.

The 400-member squad will be led by

The cop said that the squad will be led by a superintendent of the Punjab police. DSP-level officers will also be part of it. .

The DIG said that efficient officials, who have completed their training, will be picked for the squad, adding that the group will go to Islamabad on February 14 to attend pre-parade training sessions.

More From This Category
Jidar-ul-Hadeed – Karachi Corps take part in ...
07:57 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
#JusticeForBushraRajpar – Four arrested for ...
04:32 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
By-polls – Sindh announces public holiday on ...
05:41 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
PM Imran tweets pics of first Miyawaki Urban ...
03:21 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
6.4 magnitude quake kills woman in Haripur
02:25 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
President, PM grieved over Pakistani soldiers ...
12:57 PM | 13 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Leaked video of Mehwish Hayat’s lookalike goes viral
07:23 PM | 13 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr