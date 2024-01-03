Pakistan’s Seema Haider announces pregnancy with Indian husband Sachin

Cross-border love chronicles of Pakistani woman Seema Haider and her Indian husband Sachin continue to make headlines and now the couple of rival nations announced ‘good news’ with fan.

The mother of four children, who traveled from Pakistan’s southeastern region Sindh to India to be with her lover Sachin, said the duo is going to have first child together.

2024 will bring good news for us, she said, months after the duo tied the knot.

The duo first met online while playing the famous action packed videogame PUBG in 2019, and over time, their friendship turned into love.

The desperate lover reached the neighboring country with her four children via the route of Nepal and first entered Uttar Pradesh and then reached Noida by bus. As the story of the cross-border love story made headlines, Seema was arrested by Indian authorities.

Later, they faced interrogations about suspicions that Seema might be spy of Pakistani agencies.