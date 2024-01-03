Pakistan’s Seema Haider announces pregnancy with Indian husband Sachin

Cross-border love chronicles of Pakistani woman Seema Haider and her Indian husband Sachin continue to make headlines and now the couple of rival nations announced ‘good news’ with fan.
The mother of four children, who traveled from Pakistan’s southeastern region Sindh to India to be with her lover Sachin, said the duo is going to have first child together.
2024 will bring good news for us, she said, months after the duo tied the knot.
The duo first met online while playing the famous action packed videogame PUBG in 2019, and over time, their friendship turned into love.
The desperate lover reached the neighboring country with her four children via the route of Nepal and first entered Uttar Pradesh and then reached Noida by bus. As the story of the cross-border love story made headlines, Seema was arrested by Indian authorities.
Later, they faced interrogations about suspicions that Seema might be spy of Pakistani agencies.
Pakistani rupee kickstarted 2024 on a positive note as US dollar moved down in open market.
On Wednesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 309 for buying and 312 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|283.65
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.76
|755.76
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.72
|40.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.75
|42.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.85
|1.95
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.96
|923.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.19
|61.79
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.31
|180.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.47
|27.77
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.31
|738.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.45
|78.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.97
|28.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|334.17
|336.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.18
|8.33
KARACHI – Gold prices gained momentum in Pakistan amid positive trajectory in the international maket.
On Wednesday, the price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs221,300, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,730.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs201,530, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs192,370 and 18k gold rate is Rs164,890 for each tola.
In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,065 today.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (4 September 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Karachi
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Quetta
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Attock
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Multan
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
