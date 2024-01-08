Peshawar Weather Update: Rain, snowfall to lash parts of KP today as westerly wave sets in

A trough of westerly wave brought more chilly weather to Pakistan. Light rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) will took place in country's northwestern region.
In a recent advisory, Met Office said the mercury will further drop in the coming days as cold already gripped parts of the country, affecting daily life.
PMD said light downpour will hit Peshawar and other cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Bannu, Kurram, Peshawar, Dir, Chitral and Swat during evening/night.
It said fog is likely to persist in Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Peshawar, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and surrounding areas.
The mercury of Peshawar was recorded at 12°C, while temperature is expected drop in the evening. Humidity was recorded at around 50 percent in the city. Winds blew at 7km/h.
Peshawar's air quality was recorded at 127, which is Unhealthy.
Experts said air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.
Pakistan's Weather Outlook
Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy weather in upper parts with chances of light rain (light snow over mountains) in Kashmir & Gilgit Baltistan.
Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab.
Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C)
Leh -11, Skardu -09, Kalam -06, Gilgit, Gupis -05, Srinagar 04, Hunza, Chitral and Astore -03.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Monday.
On the first day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.7 for buying and 283.45 for selling.
Euro stands at 307.5 for buying and 310.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.7
|283.45
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.61
|757.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.54
|39.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.41
|41.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.08
|36.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.49
|925.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.84
|61.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.62
|177.62
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.18
|27.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.12
|740.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.4
|78.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.34
|27.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.46
|333.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices in Pakistan moved up amid upward momentum in global market.
On the first day of the week, the per tola price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs220,700 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold priced at Rs189,220.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price is Rs202,300, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs193,100 whereas 18k gold rate stands at Rs165,525.00 for a single tola.
Globally, gold prices stand at $2039 on Monday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Karachi
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Quetta
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Attock
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Multan
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
