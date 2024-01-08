Peshawar Weather Update: Rain, snowfall to lash parts of KP today as westerly wave sets in

A trough of westerly wave brought more chilly weather to Pakistan. Light rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) will took place in country's northwestern region.

In a recent advisory, Met Office said the mercury will further drop in the coming days as cold already gripped parts of the country, affecting daily life.

Peshawar Rain update

PMD said light downpour will hit Peshawar and other cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Bannu, Kurram, Peshawar, Dir, Chitral and Swat during evening/night.

It said fog is likely to persist in Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Peshawar, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and surrounding areas.

Peshawar temperature today

The mercury of Peshawar was recorded at 12°C, while temperature is expected drop in the evening. Humidity was recorded at around 50 percent in the city. Winds blew at 7km/h.

Peshawar Air Quality

Peshawar's air quality was recorded at 127, which is Unhealthy.

Experts said air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Pakistan's Weather Outlook

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy weather in upper parts with chances of light rain (light snow over mountains) in Kashmir & Gilgit Baltistan.

Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab.

Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C)

Leh -11, Skardu -09, Kalam -06, Gilgit, Gupis -05, Srinagar 04, Hunza, Chitral and Astore -03.