Sports

10th Shah Rafi Alam Polo Cup 2023: Remounts secure main final spot

07:20 PM | 3 Nov, 2023
10th Shah Rafi Alam Polo Cup 2023: Remounts secure main final spot

LAHORE – The Remounts team sealed their place in the main final of the 10th Shah Rafi Alam Polo Cup 2023, by narrowly defeating the Pebble Breaker team with a score of 5-4 in a heart-pounding clash at the Lahore Polo Club on Friday.  

A significant turnout of spectators and families added to the excitement of the polo matches. Lahore Polo Club President Azam Hayat Noon, alongside executive committee members and Secretary Lt Col (R) Aamir Umar, graced the occasion with their presence. 

The contest between Remounts and Pebble Breaker proved to be a captivating showdown. As the fourth round commenced, both teams were level at 4-4 goals. In the dying moments, Remounts delivered a spectacular goal, clinching the match with a final score of 5-4.  

It was Abelenda who shone the brightest, single-handedly contributing all five goals for the victorious Remounts. Bilal Noon and Ahmad Ali Tiwana displayed commendable performances for Pebble Breaker, each adding two goals to the tally. 

Kicking off the day's events, Diamond Paints showcased their prowess by defeating the Rijas Polo team with a score of 7-2½. Saqib Khan Khakwani was the standout performer, scoring four fabulous goals, while Raja Temur Nadeem and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed secured two and one goal, respectively, for Diamond Paints. In response, Isaac Hagedoorm managed to put away two goals for Rijas Polo, benefiting from a half-goal handicap advantage. 

The much-anticipated main final of the 10th Shah Rafi Alam Polo Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place on Sunday here at the Lahore Polo Club, featuring an exciting face-off between the FG/Din Polo and Remounts teams.

