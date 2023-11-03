10th Shah Rafi Alam Polo Cup 2023: Remounts secure main final spot

LAHORE – The Remounts team sealed their place in the main final of the 10th Shah Rafi Alam Polo Cup 2023, by narrowly defeating the Pebble Breaker team with a score of 5-4 in a heart-pounding clash at the Lahore Polo Club on Friday.
A significant turnout of spectators and families added to the excitement of the polo matches. Lahore Polo Club President Azam Hayat Noon, alongside executive committee members and Secretary Lt Col (R) Aamir Umar, graced the occasion with their presence.
The contest between Remounts and Pebble Breaker proved to be a captivating showdown. As the fourth round commenced, both teams were level at 4-4 goals. In the dying moments, Remounts delivered a spectacular goal, clinching the match with a final score of 5-4.
It was Abelenda who shone the brightest, single-handedly contributing all five goals for the victorious Remounts. Bilal Noon and Ahmad Ali Tiwana displayed commendable performances for Pebble Breaker, each adding two goals to the tally.
Kicking off the day's events, Diamond Paints showcased their prowess by defeating the Rijas Polo team with a score of 7-2½. Saqib Khan Khakwani was the standout performer, scoring four fabulous goals, while Raja Temur Nadeem and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed secured two and one goal, respectively, for Diamond Paints. In response, Isaac Hagedoorm managed to put away two goals for Rijas Polo, benefiting from a half-goal handicap advantage.
The much-anticipated main final of the 10th Shah Rafi Alam Polo Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place on Sunday here at the Lahore Polo Club, featuring an exciting face-off between the FG/Din Polo and Remounts teams.
Pakistani currency remained under pressure against dollar and other currencies in interbank and open market on Friday.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.15 for buying and Rs285.15 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 346 for buying, and 350 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.15
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.85
|755.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.94
|36.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.07
|918.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.94
|59.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.96
|165.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.05
|25.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.39
|738.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.25
|77.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.06
|25.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.9
|311.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a slight increase on Friday despite the negative global trend in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs215,700 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs197,724 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,930 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs169,518.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Karachi
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Quetta
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Attock
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Multan
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
