  

Search

Technology

Haier Shadi Package Ke Sath, Khushiyan Banaein Aur Bhi Yaadgar

Web Desk
07:56 PM | 3 Nov, 2023
Haier Shadi Package Ke Sath, Khushiyan Banaein Aur Bhi Yaadgar

Celebrate the wedding season with great ease and convenience with Haier, your trusted home appliance partner. Turn your dream wedding into a reality with Haier's innovative products.

With Haier's Wedding Campaign, your wedding shopping just became an exhilarating experience, and we're here to make sure becomes as memorable as your big day.

Haier is here with smart wedding packages that will make your journey seamless and enjoyable. The best part? When you choose Haier, you not only get top-quality appliances but also gifts.

Haier understands the importance of every aspect of your wedding preparation. That's why we're thrilled to introduce you to our exceptional wedding campaign packages, designed to cater to your unique requirements;

With the Supreme Package, shop for 451,000 PKR or more, and you'll receive a FREE Haier Microwave Oven to make your kitchen a hub of culinary creativity.

With our Premium Package, spend between 351,000 PKR and 450,000 PKR, and we'll gift you a FREE set of our remarkable 3 in 1 Juicer Blender to enhance your cooking adventures.

Our Executive Package offers you a shopping spree ranging from 251,000 PKR to 350,000 PKR, where you'll receive a FREE Token Blender to add finesse to your food preparation.

With our Deluxe Package, shop between 180,000 PKR and 250,000 PKR, and you'll get a Haier branded bag pack.

This extraordinary offer kicks off on the 20th of October and concludes on the 20th of November, so you have a whole month to take advantage of these incredible deals. To claim your gift, couldn't be simpler. Just scan the provided QR code given on the flyer or visit the following link https://bit.ly/46SU5Tl , fill in the necessary information, and a Haier representative will personally deliver your gift to your doorstep. We're here to make your life easier during this exciting time.

But that's not all! For all the buyers of a Haier LED TV from any of the above packages, you're in for an extra treat. You'll be entered into a thrilling Lucky Draw, with the chance to WIN a 1000CC Car, 3 Tola Gold, and hundreds of instant cash prizes.

So why wait? Take full advantage of this offer and shop for top-quality home appliances from Haier's Wedding Campaign. Your dream wedding awaits, and we're here to make it a reality. Head over to your nearest Haier outlet and on the purchase of any of our fabulous Wedding packages, get gifts and elevate your wedding preparations with Haier today, and let the celebration begin!

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Technology

08:31 PM | 21 Sep, 2023

Introducing Haier AC's Cutting-Edge Innovation 1.2A Current Control ...

07:52 PM | 28 Aug, 2023

Haier revolutionizes cooling solutions with launch of Pakistan's ...

08:59 PM | 27 Aug, 2023

Internet companies increase package prices by 10–15 percent

05:28 PM | 18 Aug, 2023

Haier ka Watan se Ehed

09:58 PM | 25 Jul, 2023

Elevate your Home Entertainment with Haier P Series

04:59 PM | 14 Jun, 2023

BARI EID KI BARI JEET: Get a chance to win Free Goat with Your Haier ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:41 PM | 3 Nov, 2023

PIA reduces ticket price for Umrah: Check latest ticket price here

Horoscope

09:24 AM | 3 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 3, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee dips further against US Dollar, Euro, Pound in open market; Check latest rates here

Pakistani currency remained under pressure against dollar and other currencies in interbank and open market on Friday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.15 for buying and Rs285.15 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 346 for buying, and 350 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.15 285.15
Euro EUR 298 301
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.25 80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 178.25 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.85 755.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.5 207.75
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 39.7 40.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.94 36.29
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.07 918.07
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.94 59.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.96 165.96
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.05 25.35
Omani Riyal OMR 730.39 738.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.25 77.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 25.06 25.36
Swiss Franc CHF 308.9 311.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates increase in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a slight increase on Friday despite the negative global trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 3 November 2023

As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs215,700 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs197,724 per tola.

10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,930 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs169,518.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Karachi PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Islamabad PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Peshawar PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Quetta PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Sialkot PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Attock PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Gujranwala PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Jehlum PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Multan PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Bahawalpur PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Gujrat PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Nawabshah PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Chakwal PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Hyderabad PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Nowshehra PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Sargodha PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Faisalabad PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Mirpur PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: