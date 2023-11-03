PTI leader Asad Qaiser arrested in Islamabad over corruption allegations

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser was arrested in federal capital over corruption allegations.
A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taken him into custody from his residence in Bani Gala.
He is facing charges of embezzlement in procurement of medical equipment for Gajju Khan Medical College, Swabi.
His brother has confirmed the arrest Asad Qaiser.
More to follow…
Pakistani currency remained under pressure against dollar and other currencies in interbank and open market on Friday.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.15 for buying and Rs285.15 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 346 for buying, and 350 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.15
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.85
|755.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.94
|36.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.07
|918.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.94
|59.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.96
|165.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.05
|25.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.39
|738.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.25
|77.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.06
|25.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.9
|311.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a slight increase on Friday despite the negative global trend in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs215,700 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs197,724 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,930 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs169,518.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Karachi
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Quetta
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Attock
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Multan
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
