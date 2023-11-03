PTI leader Asad Qaiser arrested in Islamabad over corruption allegations

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser was arrested in federal capital over corruption allegations.

A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taken him into custody from his residence in Bani Gala.

He is facing charges of embezzlement in procurement of medical equipment for Gajju Khan Medical College, Swabi.

His brother has confirmed the arrest Asad Qaiser.

More to follow…