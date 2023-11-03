Juanid Khan celebrates 42nd birthday with family

Junaid Khan, a beloved figure in the drama industry, originally rose to prominence as a top musician before venturing into acting. As the former lead vocalist of the music band Call, he contributed to the creation of several hit songs. Although his musical roots remain close to his heart, Junaid Khan has successfully transitioned into the world of acting, delivering numerous hit projects.
On the occasion of Khan's birthday, his family orchestrated a heartwarming celebration. His wife and two sons organized a custom cake and a special dinner, creating a memorable day for him. Taking to his Instagram, he shared a heartwarming video of the celebration with the caption "Thank you God for all the blessings"
Fans overflowed the comment section with birthday wishes and heart emojis.
On the work front, Junaid was highly praised for her performance in the popular drama serial Hum Tum co-starring Sarah Khan, Ramsha Khan and Ahad Mir.
Pakistani currency remained under pressure against dollar and other currencies in interbank and open market on Friday.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.15 for buying and Rs285.15 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 346 for buying, and 350 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.15
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.85
|755.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.94
|36.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.07
|918.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.94
|59.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.96
|165.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.05
|25.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.39
|738.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.25
|77.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.06
|25.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.9
|311.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a slight increase on Friday despite the negative global trend in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs215,700 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs197,724 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,930 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs169,518.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Karachi
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Quetta
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Attock
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Multan
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.