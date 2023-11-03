Juanid Khan celebrates 42nd birthday with family

Junaid Khan, a beloved figure in the drama industry, originally rose to prominence as a top musician before venturing into acting. As the former lead vocalist of the music band Call, he contributed to the creation of several hit songs. Although his musical roots remain close to his heart, Junaid Khan has successfully transitioned into the world of acting, delivering numerous hit projects.

On the occasion of Khan's birthday, his family orchestrated a heartwarming celebration. His wife and two sons organized a custom cake and a special dinner, creating a memorable day for him. Taking to his Instagram, he shared a heartwarming video of the celebration with the caption "Thank you God for all the blessings"

Fans overflowed the comment section with birthday wishes and heart emojis.

On the work front, Junaid was highly praised for her performance in the popular drama serial Hum Tum co-starring Sarah Khan, Ramsha Khan and Ahad Mir.