South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup match - Check live streaming for free here

Confident South Africa will take on struggling Bangladesh today in ICC ODI World Cup match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Today's game will be must win task for Bangladehs in wake of faltering campaign in the Cricket World Cup.

Proteas are coming to face Bangla Tigers with confidence coming into this game, after a stunning England match on Saturday at the same venue.

With three victories in four matches at the leading cricket event, the African side is placed at number three on the points table. Earlier in the tournament, they remained triumph against Sri Lanka, Australia, and England, and back-to-back helped them getting better run rate.

Bavuma-led squad slammed 300-plus score every single time when they face off in World Cup, with opening batter laying a strong platform for a powerful finish where as their bowling attack remained fierce.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, stand at seventh spot after three defeats against India, England, and New Zealand. The team managed to remain victorious against Afghanistan. Today’s game will be a must-win play for the Tigers if they still want to be in contention to reach semi-finals.

Both sides faced off 24 times in the ODI format, and the S Africa remained above with 18 success.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Match Live Streaming

South Africa vs Bangladesh match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan.

Online Platforms Android iOS Web tapmad TV Link Link Link ARY Zap Link Link Link Tamasha Link Link Link Daraz Link Link Link

South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 global live stream and TV coverage