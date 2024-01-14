Ali Zafar asks netizens to be “honest” about him performing for PSL anthem again

With Pakistan Super League (PSL) just around the corner, Pakistani audience is anticipated for the 9th installment of the high-profile cricket tournament's official anthem.

Previously, music giants including Aima Baig, Naseebo Lal, and Young Stunners treated Pakistani cricket fanatics with Groove Mera, but the audience didn't vibe with the track. Then in 2022, Agay Dekh showcased Atif Aslam and Aima Baig’s musical genius with lyrics by Abdullah Siddiqui and Natasha Noorani. Fast forward to the 2023 anthem, Sab Sitaray Humaray, featuring Asim Azhar, Shae Gill, and Faris Shafi, took center stage.

However, the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan star, Zafar —a musician cum actor — swept everyone off their feet with his anthems Ab Khel Jamay Ga, and Dil Se Jaan Laga De.

This time around, the Madhubala crooner took to social media to ask the masses to express their unfiltered opinions.

The Chal Buleya singer took to platform X (formerly known as Twitter) asking if he sang the PSL anthem, would it “enhance” the Cricket Board's image? Zafar also asked whether his PSL anthem would prove fruitful for the audience and deepen their connection or “prove to be otherwise?”

The Sajna Door singer wrote, “Do you think that if I did the anthem of PSL this year, it will enhance the image of the brand of PSL and PCB, deepen the connection with people, and bring more financial benefit to all stakeholders or will it prove to be otherwise?”

Zafar then asked his audience to be “honest” and that he won't mind the results. “Be honest with your votes. I have no ego and I won’t mind,” he added.

Drawing a comparison between certain individuals in power versus people of Pakistan. “I just want to see how the people of Pakistan think and what their wishes are vs a few individuals in positions of influence or power,” he further added.

Do you think that if I did the anthem of PSL this year, it will enhance the image of the brand of PSL and PCB, deepen the connection with people, and bring more financial benefit to all stakeholders or will it prove to be otherwise? Be honest with your votes. I have no ego and I… — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) January 12, 2024

In another tweet, the actor piqued social media users' curiousity by writing, “I will explain later, why I have posted this tweet :) abhee just vote.”

I will explain later, why I have posted this tweet :) abhee just vote ????✨ — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) January 12, 2024

The PCB released the schedule of PSL 9, to be commenced on February 17 at the PCB’s headquarters in Lahore. The opening match is scheduled between two-time champions and current titleholders, Lahore Qalandars, facing off Islamabad United, winners of the 2016 and 2018 editions.

On the acting front, Zafar was recently seen in Teefa In Trouble, Dear Zindagi, Khel Khel Mein, Kill Dill, Total Siyapaa, and Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God. On the singing front, Zafar's discography saw the addition of recent singles including Us Rah Par, Yo Soch, Julie, Hum Mustafavi Hain, Mein Ura, Bahadur, Maza Aya, Ho Tum, O Mere Dil Ke Chain and more.