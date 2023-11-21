Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal appointed as Pakistan bowling coaches

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named former cricket stars Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal as the new coaches for fast bowling and spin bowling, respectively, for the men’s national team.

Their debut in these roles will come during the Test series against Australia, slated from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024, followed by the T20I series against New Zealand from January 12 to 21, 2024.

In the wake of the World Cup 2023 disappointment, PCB underwent a complete overhaul, with Mohammad Hafeez assuming the role of team director, Wahab Riaz as chief selector, while Shan Masood and Shaheen Afridi were appointed Test and T20 captains, respectively.

Umar Gul previously served as the bowling coach for Pakistan in the T20I series against Afghanistan and the subsequent home series versus New Zealand. His coaching experience extends to his role as Quetta Gladiators’ bowling coach in the recent PSL season and Afghanistan’s bowling coach during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2022.

Gul said, “"I am pleased to join as the bowling coach of Pakistan team and feel honoured to have been given the opportunity to contribute to Pakistan cricket by Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf. Having had previous working experience with the men’s side, I will bring my coaching expertise with the aim of elevating Pakistan's bowling prowess to new heights."

Similarly, Ajmal said, “I am truly honoured and grateful for the opportunity provided by Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf to serve as the spin bowling coach. I am delighted to contribute to the development of spin bowling talent within the Pakistan national team. I believe my career and coaching experience will help enhance the spin bowling arsenal of the team."