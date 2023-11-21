Gold witnesses slight increase in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed slight increase in domestic market on Tuesday in line with international trend.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association shows per tola gold price increased by Rs500 to reach Rs215,600.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs428 to settle at Rs184,842.

In international market, the yellow metal maintained upward trend as per ounce price increased by $12 to reach $1,991.

A day earlier, gold prices remained stable on the first trading day, Monday, of the new week.

The price of per tola and 10 grams of 24 carats gold held steady at Rs215,100 and Rs184,414, respectively.

However, in the international market, the yellow metal witnessed an upward trend as it surged by $2 to reach $1,999 per ounce.