IHC set to announce verdict on Imran Khan’s plea against jail trial in cipher case today

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on an intra-court appeal filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against his jail trial in the cipher case.
A division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from both sides. The court is expected to announced the verdict at 5:30pm today.
Justice Aurangzeb remarked that the bench would issue a shot order today while a detailed verdict will be issued later.
Earlier this month, the high court ordered to stop the jail trial of the former prime minister, who is currently detained in the Adiala jail and has been indicted in the case by the special court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain.
The division bench issued the order after the caretaker federal government gave a nod for conducting trial of Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi in jail in the cipher case.
Earlier, a single-member bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq turned down the PTI chief’s plea against his jail trial, saying there was no apparent malice behind it.
Later, Khan filed an intra-court appeal against the single bench's decision.
At the outset of the today hearing, Khan's lawyer Salman Akram Raja presented his arguments, saying there was proper mechanism to conduct jail trial of any suspect.
Imran Khan and his party leaders are facing a cipher case, registered under the Official Secrets Act, that held the former cricket star responsible for divulging the contents of a classified cipher. PTI chief, in his fiery speeches, alleged a US conspiracy to remove him from power.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee continues to recover losses against US dollar and other currencies as the government reaches staff level agreement with International Monetary Fund board for the disbursement of second tranche of bailout funds.
On Tuesday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 286.1 for buying and 289.15 for selling.
Euro saw a huge raise and the price stands at 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound alos moves up and hovers around 358 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moved down at 78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 75.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.1
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.9
|76.65
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.37
|771.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.01
|42.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.82
|37.17
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|930.96
|939.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.34
|61.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.93
|173.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.47
|753.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.85
|79.55
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.25
|27.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.03
|326.53
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold remains one of top performing commodities in Pakistan but remains under pressure in recent days.
After touching around two two-month high, the price of gold in Pakistan on Tuesday reached Rs215,000 per tola for 24-karat gold and Rs197,083 per tola for 22-karat gold.
Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is Rs184,328, 10 grams of 22-karat gold priced Rs168,967.
In global market, gold prices saw massive improvement, with the ongoing rate standing at $1,993 per ounce, after gaining $18.50.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
