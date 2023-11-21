IHC set to announce verdict on Imran Khan’s plea against jail trial in cipher case today

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on an intra-court appeal filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against his jail trial in the cipher case.

A division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from both sides. The court is expected to announced the verdict at 5:30pm today.

Justice Aurangzeb remarked that the bench would issue a shot order today while a detailed verdict will be issued later.

Earlier this month, the high court ordered to stop the jail trial of the former prime minister, who is currently detained in the Adiala jail and has been indicted in the case by the special court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain.

The division bench issued the order after the caretaker federal government gave a nod for conducting trial of Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi in jail in the cipher case.

Earlier, a single-member bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq turned down the PTI chief’s plea against his jail trial, saying there was no apparent malice behind it.

Later, Khan filed an intra-court appeal against the single bench's decision.

At the outset of the today hearing, Khan's lawyer Salman Akram Raja presented his arguments, saying there was proper mechanism to conduct jail trial of any suspect.

Imran Khan and his party leaders are facing a cipher case, registered under the Official Secrets Act, that held the former cricket star responsible for divulging the contents of a classified cipher. PTI chief, in his fiery speeches, alleged a US conspiracy to remove him from power.