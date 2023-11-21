Search

Pakistan

IHC set to announce verdict on Imran Khan’s plea against jail trial in cipher case today

02:48 PM | 21 Nov, 2023
IHC set to announce verdict on Imran Khan’s plea against jail trial in cipher case today
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on an intra-court appeal filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against his jail trial in the cipher case.

A division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from both sides. The court is expected to announced the verdict at 5:30pm today.

Justice Aurangzeb remarked that the bench would issue a shot order today while a detailed verdict will be issued later.

Earlier this month, the high court ordered to stop the jail trial of the former prime minister, who is currently detained in the Adiala jail and has been indicted in the case by the special court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain.

The division bench issued the order after the caretaker federal government gave a nod for conducting trial of Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi in jail in the cipher case.

Earlier, a single-member bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq turned down the PTI chief’s plea against his jail trial, saying there was no apparent malice behind it.

Later, Khan filed an intra-court appeal against the single bench's decision.

At the outset of the today hearing, Khan's lawyer Salman Akram Raja presented his arguments, saying there was proper mechanism to conduct jail trial of any suspect. 

Imran Khan and his party leaders are facing a cipher case, registered under the Official Secrets Act, that held the former cricket star responsible for divulging the contents of a classified cipher. PTI chief, in his fiery speeches, alleged a US conspiracy to remove him from power.

Relief for Imran Khan as IHC stops jail trial in cipher case

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

11:52 PM | 20 Nov, 2023

Khawar Maneka says Imran Khan ruined his married life with Bushra Bibi

10:51 AM | 20 Nov, 2023

Islamabad High Court resumes hearing on Imran Khan’s appeal against ...

10:14 AM | 20 Nov, 2023

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in interbank

02:04 PM | 18 Nov, 2023

Karachi Weather Update today: Check latest weather forecast for port ...

10:15 AM | 18 Nov, 2023

Gohar Ayub, ex-foreign minister and son of Gen Ayub Khan, passes away ...

01:04 PM | 17 Nov, 2023

Govt files appeal against SC verdict on military trial of civilians

Advertisement

Latest

03:19 PM | 21 Nov, 2023

Indian woman sets world record with most teeth

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 21 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 21st November 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee losses against US dollar, Dirham and Riyal - Check forex rates here

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee continues to recover losses against US dollar and other currencies as the government reaches staff level agreement with International Monetary Fund board for the disbursement of second tranche of bailout funds. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Tuesday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 286.1 for buying and 289.15 for selling.

Euro saw a huge raise and the price stands at 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound alos moves up and hovers around 358 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moved down at 78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 75.9.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.1 289.15
Euro EUR 312 315
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.25 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.9 76.65
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.37 771.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 42.01 42.41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.82 37.17
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 930.96 939.96
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.34 61.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.93 173.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 745.47 753.47
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.85 79.55
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.25 27.55
Swiss Franc CHF 324.03 326.53
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan remain under pressure – Check today gold rates here

Gold remains one of top performing commodities in Pakistan but remains under pressure in recent days.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 21 November 2023

After touching around two two-month high, the price of gold in Pakistan on Tuesday reached Rs215,000 per tola for 24-karat gold and Rs197,083 per tola for 22-karat gold.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is Rs184,328, 10 grams of 22-karat gold priced Rs168,967.

In global market, gold prices saw massive improvement, with the ongoing rate standing at $1,993 per ounce, after gaining $18.50.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Karachi PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Islamabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Peshawar PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Quetta PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Sialkot PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Attock PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Gujranwala PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Jehlum PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Multan PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Bahawalpur PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Gujrat PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Nawabshah PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Chakwal PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Hyderabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Nowshehra PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Sargodha PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Faisalabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Mirpur PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: