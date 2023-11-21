Indian woman sets world record with most teeth

MUMBAI – An Indian woman has set a world record for the most teeth in a person’s mouth (female) with a total of 38 teeth – six more than the average adult.

Kalpana Balan, 26, has four extra mandibular (lower jaw) teeth and two extra maxillary (upper jaw) teeth, said the Guinness World Records in its blog.

The male record holder is Evano Mellone (Canada), who has 41 teeth.

The extra teeth of mother of one started growing one-by-one during her teenage years and she did not feel any pain or they posed any issue when she ate.

Kalpana revealed that her parents were “shocked” when they first saw her extra teeth coming through and told her to get them taken out.

However, Kalpana’s dentist suggested she wait until the teeth grow out more because they could not be easily removed.

Later, Kalpana decided to keep the teeth though, even after they’d all fully grown out, as she feared going through with the medical procedure.

After setting this world record, Kalpana said she’s pleased with her decision. “I am so happy to get the Guinness World Records title,” she said. “It’s my lifetime achievement.”