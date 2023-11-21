This Pakistani airline is now offering daily flights to Quetta: Details inside

ISLAMABAD - A private Pakistani airline has announced to increase the frequency of flights on local routes to facilitate flyers.

FlyJinnah took to social media platform on Tuesday and announced that it was enhancing the number of flights to key destinations in the country.

As per the announcement, FlyJinnah will now operate daily flights between Balochistan's capital, Quetta and Karachi, Islamabad.

Besides, the carrier has also announced to operate three daily flights between Lahore and Karachi, a move aimed at facilitating businessmen, celebrities and passengers.

Fly Jinnah has made a mark in the aviation industry due to its punctuality. In a recent report published by the Civil Aviation Authority, the airline clinched the top slot in terms of being the most punctual airline with an 87.93% flight punctuality rate.

It bears mentioning that Fly Jinnah’, incorporated in Pakistan as an entity that is majority owned by Pakistani citizens who are also sponsors of one of Pakistan’s leading and most diversified business conglomerates, the Lakson Group, is the fourth private national airline of Pakistan, established to contribute to the growth of the nation’s economy by creating new jobs and supporting tourism and hospitality.

Fly Jinnah is widely hailed by travelers owing to its comfort as well as the provision of a sky menu which allows more flexibility in terms of what to choose from from a range of multiple cuisines.

The airline is operated jointly by Lakson Group of Pakistan and Air Arabia Group of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Recently, the federal government also gave a green light to the airline to operate on international routes after which the carrier would start operating flights to Iraq, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and other destinations.