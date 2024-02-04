Caught on camera! PML-N, PPP leaders distribute cash to voters ahead of elections

Pakistan, a nation of nearly 241 million people, will vote next week and ahead of elections, the candidates were seen distributing cash among voters to get their support.
In the provincial capital Lahore, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP hurled accusations at each other of buying votes.
A clip of PML-N leaders is doing rounds online showing banners of Attaullah Tarar mounted on the wall. PPP alleged that a clip circulating online shows Mr Tarar is buying votes in NA-127.
Political workers can be seen distributing money in Tarar’s election office, swearing voters to support the Nawaz League.
PMLN Attaullah Tarar is openly buying votes in Lahore NA-127 😶Imran Khan❤️❤️#ایاک_نعبد_و_ایاک_نستعین pic.twitter.com/wLZZT7mzQ0— Da Rocky (@DaRockyPak) February 3, 2024
PML-N also countered the allegation and said PPP is involved in buying votes in NA-127.
Tarar said people were caught swearing oaths to vote for PPP's Bilawal Bhutto. PML-N stalwart claimed huge amounts of money are being transferred from Sindh to Lahore to lure cash-strapped voters.
پیپلز پارٹی والے NA 127 میں ووٹوں کی خرید و فروخت کرتے رنگے ہاتھوں پکڑے گئے، لوگوں سے ووٹ کے لیے قرآن پاک اور مقدس کتابوں پر حلف لیے جا رہے تھے ، بلاول صاحب لاہور کا امن خراب کرنے آئے ہیں، مکمل قانونی کارروائی کروائیں گے۔ موقع پر میڈیا لے کر پہنچا اور پکڑ لیا pic.twitter.com/cATZ468s7i— Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) February 3, 2024
PML-N accused PPP of attempting to influence the election outcome using commission agent.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 4, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.73
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
