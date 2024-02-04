Pakistan sends another humanitarian aid plane to Egypt for Gaza people

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government sent a fifth plane carrying the consignment of relief goods for the Gaza people.

The relief consignment consists of me­dicines and food packages, warm tents and blankets as per the ground needs of oppressed Gazas who are facing humanitarian and health catastrophe.

The relief goods from South Asian nation were dispatched from Nur Khan Air Base by a special jet of the Pakistan Air Force.

The special flight will reach Egypt, with the relief supplies and Pakistani ambassador will receive the relief goods there. After receiving medical aid and supplies, authorities will send it to Gaza for distribution.

NDMA, Ministry of External Affairs, and Armed Forces attended the departure ceremony at Nur Khan Air base.

Islamabad remains on the front line for supplying aid and supplies to Palestinian people and condemns the use of force by Israel against civilians.

So far, a total of 230 tons of relief goods have been sent by Pakistan to Gazans.

At least 27,365 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza so far, and 70percent of whom are women and children, since Hamas attacked Israel.