Pakistan sends another humanitarian aid plane to Egypt for Gaza people

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government sent a fifth plane carrying the consignment of relief goods for the Gaza people.
The relief consignment consists of medicines and food packages, warm tents and blankets as per the ground needs of oppressed Gazas who are facing humanitarian and health catastrophe.
The relief goods from South Asian nation were dispatched from Nur Khan Air Base by a special jet of the Pakistan Air Force.
The special flight will reach Egypt, with the relief supplies and Pakistani ambassador will receive the relief goods there. After receiving medical aid and supplies, authorities will send it to Gaza for distribution.
NDMA, Ministry of External Affairs, and Armed Forces attended the departure ceremony at Nur Khan Air base.
Islamabad remains on the front line for supplying aid and supplies to Palestinian people and condemns the use of force by Israel against civilians.
So far, a total of 230 tons of relief goods have been sent by Pakistan to Gazans.
At least 27,365 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza so far, and 70percent of whom are women and children, since Hamas attacked Israel.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 4, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.73
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
