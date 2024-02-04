Davis Cup: India advance to World Group I after beating Pakistan 3-0

Men in Blue concluded their visit to Pakistan with a convincing victory, securing place in World Group I.

The visiting side advanced to World Group I as Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni aided their side an unassailable 3-0 lead in play-off tie on Sunday.

The confident team entered February 4 game with a 2-0 lead. Yuki Bhambri and Myneni outclassed the Pakistani team comprising of Muzammil Murtaza and Aqeel Khan 6-2 7-6(5) in the doubles rubber in the tournament.

Indian players took control of the match right from the start and secured an early 4-1 lead by breaking Aqeel's serve in the first and fifth games. Aqeel faced two breakpoints in the first game, while in the fifth game, he lost serve again as his overhead flat smash sailed beyond the baseline. Indian player then ended the game with a powerful shot.

Earlier, visitors bagged both Davis Cup singles matches against hosts in Islamabad on Saturday.

The recent win was New Delhi's 8th victory in as many meetings in the much-anticipated event World Cup of tennis and now it moves to World Group I.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) made top arrangements for Indian players, as forces ensure the historic event to be held without any untoward incidents.