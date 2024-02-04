Davis Cup: India advance to World Group I after beating Pakistan 3-0

Men in Blue concluded their visit to Pakistan with a convincing victory, securing place in World Group I.
The visiting side advanced to World Group I as Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni aided their side an unassailable 3-0 lead in play-off tie on Sunday.
The confident team entered February 4 game with a 2-0 lead. Yuki Bhambri and Myneni outclassed the Pakistani team comprising of Muzammil Murtaza and Aqeel Khan 6-2 7-6(5) in the doubles rubber in the tournament.
Indian players took control of the match right from the start and secured an early 4-1 lead by breaking Aqeel's serve in the first and fifth games. Aqeel faced two breakpoints in the first game, while in the fifth game, he lost serve again as his overhead flat smash sailed beyond the baseline. Indian player then ended the game with a powerful shot.
Earlier, visitors bagged both Davis Cup singles matches against hosts in Islamabad on Saturday.
The recent win was New Delhi's 8th victory in as many meetings in the much-anticipated event World Cup of tennis and now it moves to World Group I.
Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) made top arrangements for Indian players, as forces ensure the historic event to be held without any untoward incidents.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 4, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.73
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
