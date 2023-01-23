PCB MC members vow to take club cricket to new heights once again

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee (MC) members Shakeel Shaikh, Nauman Butt and Haroon Rasheed met the cricket organisers from different parts of the country and discussed restoration of club cricket and cricket grounds across the country.
The club organisers met the PCB Management Committee members here at a local hotel and discussed the club cricket issues with them. They said that they had firm faith in Najam Sethi-led PCB Management Committee, saying like previous tenure, they will work harder to revive club cricket and cricket grounds and fully support club organizers to run the cricket nurseries and continue to produce future champions.
Speaking on the occasion, PCB Management Committee member Shakil Shaikh said: “We, under the dynamic leadership of Najam Sethi, will populate the playgrounds across the country while the issues of cricket organizers will be resolved on priority basis. We are here to promote cricket especially club cricket and we will soon spread the game to every corner of the country.
“In last four years, the infrastructure of cricket was destroyed, especially the club cricket. The cricket organizers were also ignored, that’s why they couldn’t produce a good number of cricket champions. But now a new era of Pakistan cricket is going to start as providing the best facilities to the cricketers and organisers will be our top priority,” Shakeel Sh added.
Sharing his views, PCB Management Committee member Nauman Butt said: “We are here to do the best for Pakistan cricket and organizers, who suffered enormous damage in the past. We will work on increasing the number of competitions to increase opportunities for our youth, who will not only showcase their prowess but also earn places in the first-class and national teams. Now the dream of every talented cricketer will come true and in a short span of time, Pakistan team will get fresh faces, who will impress the world with their talent.”
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 23, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.65
|240.15
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|308
|311
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.8
|69.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|613
|617.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.42
|33.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.36
|29.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.51
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|750.3
|755.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|596.4
|600.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.08
|63.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs187,050 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs160,370.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs147,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,990.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
