PCB MC members vow to take club cricket to new heights once again

Web Desk 11:42 AM | 23 Jan, 2023
LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee (MC) members Shakeel Shaikh, Nauman Butt and Haroon Rasheed met the cricket organisers from different parts of the country and discussed restoration of club cricket and cricket grounds across the country. 

The club organisers met the PCB Management Committee members here at a local hotel and discussed the club cricket issues with them. They said that they had firm faith in Najam Sethi-led PCB Management Committee, saying like previous tenure, they will work harder to revive club cricket and cricket grounds and fully support club organizers to run the cricket nurseries and continue to produce future champions. 

Speaking on the occasion, PCB Management Committee member Shakil Shaikh said: “We, under the dynamic leadership of Najam Sethi, will populate the playgrounds across the country while the issues of cricket organizers will be resolved on priority basis. We are here to promote cricket especially club cricket and we will soon spread the game to every corner of the country.

“In last four years, the infrastructure of cricket was destroyed, especially the club cricket. The cricket organizers were also ignored, that’s why they couldn’t produce a good number of cricket champions. But now a new era of Pakistan cricket is going to start as providing the best facilities to the cricketers and organisers will be our top priority,” Shakeel Sh added. 

Sharing his views, PCB Management Committee member Nauman Butt said: “We are here to do the best for Pakistan cricket and organizers, who suffered enormous damage in the past. We will work on increasing the number of competitions to increase opportunities for our youth, who will not only showcase their prowess but also earn places in the first-class and national teams. Now the dream of every talented cricketer will come true and in a short span of time, Pakistan team will get fresh faces, who will impress the world with their talent.”

