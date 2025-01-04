Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

South Africa dominates with 615 runs, Pakistan struggles at 64/3

South Africa dominated the first innings of the Cape Town Test, amassing a formidable total of 615 runs, leaving Pakistan reeling at 64 for 3 by the end of the second day’s play.

Chasing South Africa’s mammoth total, Pakistan faced early setbacks, losing three wickets for just 20 runs. Captain Shan Masood was dismissed for 2, Kamran Ghulam managed 12, and Saud Shakeel fell for a duck. However, Babar Azam (31*) and Mohammad Rizwan (9*) steadied the innings slightly and remained unbeaten at the crease by stumps.

Resuming their innings at 316/4, South Africa added to their commanding total, with Ryan Rickelton stealing the spotlight. Rickelton played a magnificent knock of 259 runs, featuring 29 fours and 3 sixes, marking his maiden double century. Temba Bavuma (106) and Kyle Verreynne (100) provided solid contributions with centuries, while Marco Jansen (62) and Keshav Maharaj (40) added valuable runs down the order.

For Pakistan, Muhammad Abbas and Salman Agha claimed three wickets each, while Mir Hamza and Khurram Shahzad bagged two apiece. Despite their efforts, the bowlers struggled to contain South Africa’s aggressive batting display.

South Africa currently leads the two-match Test series 1-0, having secured a thrilling two-wicket victory in the first Test. Pakistan now faces an uphill task to avoid defeat and level the series.

Looking Ahead
With Pakistan still trailing by 551 runs, the focus will be on Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to rebuild the innings and lead the fightback. The third day’s play will be crucial in determining Pakistan’s chances of salvaging the match and keeping the series alive.

