Balochistan, parts of Pakistan brace for heavy rains, flash flood during Eid

QUETTA – People in Pakistan are currently enjoying a prolonged break of the year, soaking in Eidul Fitr festivities with scattered rains in some regions.

In its fresh advisory, Met Office forecasted heavy rains in various regions of Balochistan province including the provincial capital Quetta which already received rainfall.

Other cities including Pishin, Muslim Bagh, and Ziarat are also expected to experience showers. There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Kohlu, Sibi, and Jhal Magsi.

Thunderstorms with heavy showers will lash Chaman, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Loralai, and Kalat. People in the country’s southwestern region are advised to take precautionary measures to stay safe during the recent spell.

As per the advisory, rainfall is predicted in Turbat, Harnai, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Chagi, Panjgur, Gwadar, and Kech.

PMD said torrential rains could trigger flash flood in local nullas of Dera Ghazi Khan, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Ziarat, Barkhan, Zhob, Sherani, Muslim Bagh, Turbat, Harnai, Kohlu, Naseerabad and Jafarabad from 14 April.

Over Eid holidays, a strong westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country that may grip most parts of the country and will persist in upper parts till April 15.