Balochistan, parts of Pakistan brace for heavy rains, flash flood during Eid

QUETTA – People in Pakistan are currently enjoying a prolonged break of the year, soaking in Eidul Fitr festivities with scattered rains in some regions.
In its fresh advisory, Met Office forecasted heavy rains in various regions of Balochistan province including the provincial capital Quetta which already received rainfall.
Other cities including Pishin, Muslim Bagh, and Ziarat are also expected to experience showers. There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Kohlu, Sibi, and Jhal Magsi.
Thunderstorms with heavy showers will lash Chaman, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Loralai, and Kalat. People in the country’s southwestern region are advised to take precautionary measures to stay safe during the recent spell.
As per the advisory, rainfall is predicted in Turbat, Harnai, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Chagi, Panjgur, Gwadar, and Kech.
PMD said torrential rains could trigger flash flood in local nullas of Dera Ghazi Khan, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Ziarat, Barkhan, Zhob, Sherani, Muslim Bagh, Turbat, Harnai, Kohlu, Naseerabad and Jafarabad from 14 April.
Over Eid holidays, a strong westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country that may grip most parts of the country and will persist in upper parts till April 15.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 12, 2024.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.