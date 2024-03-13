Heavy rains, snowfall in Balochistan leave at least 9 dead

QUETTA – At least 9 casualties have been reported while scores injured due to heavy rains that swept across Pakistan southwestern region Balochistan.

Provincial capital Quetta and other parts of region witnessed heavy rains, with several regions submerged and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) declaring a state of emergency in region.

Heavy rains further disrupted train services to Iran and severely impacted communication networks across the mineral-rich region. People in the region are facing challenges like gas and electricity shortages, worsening their daily struggles.

Baisc services like electricity and gas remain suspended, making life difficult. The flooded streets have made commuting a nightmare, especially for those relying on public transport.

Authorities are working to restore gas and electricity services suspended by the rains, aiming to serve the public and prevent further issues.

Met Office warned of further heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding in local nullah’s of Ketch and Panjgur, While snowfall may disrupt traffic flows in northern parts of Balochistan tonight.

Rain with windstorm, and snowfall is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Kalat, Zhob, Shirani, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Kohlu, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Lasbella, Gwadar, Jiwani, Khuzdar, Chagai, Noshki, Washuk, Mastung, Sabi, Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi and Loralai. Isolated heavy falls are expected during the period, per PMD report.