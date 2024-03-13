Heavy rains, snowfall in Balochistan leave at least 9 dead

Emergency declared in the region, with more rains expected in coming days
QUETTA – At least 9 casualties have been reported while scores injured due to heavy rains that swept across Pakistan southwestern region Balochistan.
Provincial capital Quetta and other parts of region witnessed heavy rains, with several regions submerged and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) declaring a state of emergency in region.
Heavy rains further disrupted train services to Iran and severely impacted communication networks across the mineral-rich region. People in the region are facing challenges like gas and electricity shortages, worsening their daily struggles.
Baisc services like electricity and gas remain suspended, making life difficult. The flooded streets have made commuting a nightmare, especially for those relying on public transport.
Authorities are working to restore gas and electricity services suspended by the rains, aiming to serve the public and prevent further issues.
Met Office warned of further heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding in local nullah’s of Ketch and Panjgur, While snowfall may disrupt traffic flows in northern parts of Balochistan tonight.
Rain with windstorm, and snowfall is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Kalat, Zhob, Shirani, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Kohlu, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Lasbella, Gwadar, Jiwani, Khuzdar, Chagai, Noshki, Washuk, Mastung, Sabi, Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi and Loralai. Isolated heavy falls are expected during the period, per PMD report.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on March 13, 2024 Wednesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro moves up to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate saw little decline. The new rate hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.15.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282.05
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.15
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.5
|750.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.19
|174.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.15
|733.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.88
|320.38
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.88
|8.03
