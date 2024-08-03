Pakistan’s Huzaifa Shahid wins Hong Kong Junior Squash Championship

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani athlete Huzaif Shahid has added another feather to his cap as he won the Hong Kong Junior Squash Championship on Saturday.

Shahid defeated Hong Kong player Wang Hu Ku and won the title by 11-6,11-8 and 11-4.

He had defeated Malaysian second seed player to qualify for the final round. In quarterfinals, he had outclassed Chinese player in street games.

Earlier this year, Huzaifa Shahid clinched the U-13 boys title at the 2024 Aus­tralian Junior Squash Championship held in Melbourne, Australia.

His performance not only proved his exceptional skills but also positioned him as one of the bright future stars in the squash game.