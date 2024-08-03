Hyderabad landlord fatally shoots 10-year-old boy over grazing goats

HYDERABAD - In a heart-wrenching incident in Hyderabad, a 10-year-old boy was tragically killed by a landlord for grazing goats in his field. The incident took place in the Siri area, where the young boy was tending to his goats when the landlord, enraged by the trespassing, opened fire, resulting in the child's untimely death.

Police officials have confirmed the incident, stating that the landlord shot the boy after finding him and his goats on his land. In response to the crime, SSP Hyderabad has announced the formation of dedicated police teams to apprehend the suspect, with an active search currently underway.

The brutal killing has incited widespread outrage and grief within the local community. The victim's family, along with numerous supporters, held a protest on Tando Muhammad Khan Road, vehemently demanding the immediate arrest and prosecution of the murderer.

This tragic event has sent shockwaves through the community, underscoring the urgent need for justice and heightened protection for the vulnerable. The community's call for swift legal action reflects their deep sorrow and the pressing need to address such acts of violence decisively.