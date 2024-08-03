Hyderabad landlord fatally shoots 10-year-old boy over grazing goats

HYDERABAD - In a heart-wrenching incident in Hyderabad, a 10-year-old boy was tragically killed by a landlord for grazing goats in his field. The incident took place in the Siri area, where the young boy was tending to his goats when the landlord, enraged by the trespassing, opened fire, resulting in the child's untimely death.
Police officials have confirmed the incident, stating that the landlord shot the boy after finding him and his goats on his land. In response to the crime, SSP Hyderabad has announced the formation of dedicated police teams to apprehend the suspect, with an active search currently underway.
The brutal killing has incited widespread outrage and grief within the local community. The victim's family, along with numerous supporters, held a protest on Tando Muhammad Khan Road, vehemently demanding the immediate arrest and prosecution of the murderer.
This tragic event has sent shockwaves through the community, underscoring the urgent need for justice and heightened protection for the vulnerable. The community's call for swift legal action reflects their deep sorrow and the pressing need to address such acts of violence decisively.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 3, 2024 in open market.
On Saturday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
