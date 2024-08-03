Ismail Haniyeh assassination: Iranian Revolutionary Guards reveal details

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has disclosed details regarding the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, a prominent leader of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, who was killed in a targeted attack in Tehran.

According to the IRGC, Haniyeh was assassinated using a short-range projectile. The missile, equipped with a 7-kilogram warhead, struck Haniyeh, leading to his death. The IRGC emphasized that the revenge for this act will be severe and decisive, promising retaliation at a time and place of their choosing. They also implicated Israel in the attack, suggesting American involvement in the operation.

Haniyeh was assassinated on July 31 while he was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian.

Contrary to the IRGC's statement, the American newspaper, The New York Times, reported that Haniyeh was killed by a pre-planted bomb that was detonated remotely. According to their sources, the bomb had been placed in the guest house where Haniyeh was staying, which is within a compound under the supervision of the IRGC. The bomb had allegedly been planted two months prior to the explosion.

Adding to the intrigue, a British newspaper claimed that the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad orchestrated the assassination by planting explosives in three rooms of the guest house with the help of two Iranian security agents. This report highlighted that Haniyeh frequently stayed at this guest house, and there were previous plans to assassinate him during the funeral of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who had died in a plane crash. However, the operation was postponed due to high risks and a large crowd present at the event.

The British publication also mentioned that the IRGC possesses CCTV footage showing agents swiftly entering and exiting the rooms. These agents reportedly left Iran, but maintained contact with an associate within the country, coordinating the remote detonation of the explosives from outside Iran. During the investigation, additional explosives were discovered in two other rooms.

An IRGC official expressed skepticism about the involvement of their own security unit, Ansar al-Mahdi, in facilitating the Mossad operation, which primarily protects high-ranking officers.

The New York Times further reported that Iranian military sources confirmed that an extensive investigation is underway, involving intelligence and military officers, as well as the guest house staff where Haniyeh was staying.