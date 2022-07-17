No more need of permit to pray at Makkah's Grand Mosque, Prophet's Mosque in Madina
Web Desk
09:54 PM | 17 Jul, 2022
No more need of permit to pray at Makkah's Grand Mosque, Prophet's Mosque in Madina
Source: Haramain Sharifain (Twitter)
Share

JEDDAH – Hajj and Umrah authorities announced that there is no need to get a permit to perform prayer at Makkah Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

However, those wishing to perform prayer must be Covid negative and vaccinated. The development comes days after Kingdom eased stern regulations about social distancing at Makkah Grand Mosque.

Earlier, the faithful needed to make an advance booking for offering prayers at two of Islam’s holiest sites.

Meanwhile, the authorities advised people suffering from novel virus to avoid visiting Makkah Grand Mosque, and Prophet's Mosque in Madina.

Last week, Muslim pilgrims performed the final Hajj rituals on Sunday as the annual Islamic pilgrimage ended at Makkah’s Grand Mosque.

Muslims around the world were allowed to perform Hajj and celebrate the Eidul-Adha as Kingdom welcomed up to one million pilgrims, mostly from abroad, this year.

Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj ... 10:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022

Faithfuls from around the world are preparing for the Hajj pilgrimage – a holy duty, which is obligatory on every ...

Foreign Hajj pilgrims returned two years after restrictions were placed amid the Covid pandemic, during which authorities allowed only local residents to perform the pilgrimage.

Saudi Arabia allows full-capacity attendance at ... 03:45 PM | 17 Oct, 2021

JEDDAH – Mecca’s Grand Mosque has dropped social distancing as worshippers praying shoulder-to-shoulder for ...

More From This Category
US issues record low number of visas in last two ...
03:16 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
Saudi Arabia decides to open its airspace for ...
02:34 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
Donald Trump’s first wife Ivana Trump passes ...
10:25 AM | 15 Jul, 2022
India’s bid for UNSC permanent membership ...
11:08 AM | 14 Jul, 2022
Malala Day: UN honours Pakistani activist on her ...
04:45 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
Twitter sues Elon Musk for pulling out of $44 ...
01:16 PM | 13 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sana Javed looks breathtaking in latest viral pictures
08:05 PM | 17 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr