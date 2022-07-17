Nazish Jahangir’s dreamy rain dance video goes viral

A video of Pakistani actor Nazish Jahangir is enthralling netizens as she came out and danced in the rain recently.

The Berukhi star, whose standout fashion choices have always been lauded by fashion enthusiasts, shared an Instagram reel video where she was seen wearing a black saree.

Her beautiful dance moves just made fans go crazy over her as many cannot take their eyes off her looks and dance moves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazish Jahangir Khan (@nazishjahangir)

Sending pulses racing with her latest posts, the 34-year-old also dropped some killing pictures, flaunting her stunning black outfit on photo-sharing platform Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazish Jahangir Khan (@nazishjahangir)

Meanwhile, netizens came with heartwarming comments on her latest posts.

Nazish made her name in the drama industry and has played diverse roles in hit projects.