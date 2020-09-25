Pakistani celebrities offer their respects to Dean Jones

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones passed away because after a sudden cardiac arrest on Thursday, Indian broadcaster Star India reported. He was 59.

Jones was part of the Star Sports commentary panel for the ongoing Indian Premier League.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements,” Star India said in a statement.

“Dean Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young Cricketers. He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” the statement continued.

The late cricketing legend, became popular in Pakistan as he coached the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Islamabad United. They won the PSL in 2016 and 2018. In PSL's 2020 edition, he was also the head coach of the Karachi Kings.

Many Pakistani celebs took to social media to remember the legend.

Dean Jones died doing what he loved in a country he loved. Thank you Pakistan, India and the whole cricketing subcontinent for loving this great Australian man as much as the Aussies did #RIPDeanJones Gone but never forgotten 😢 — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) September 25, 2020

RIP Dean jones 😞 — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) September 24, 2020

Absolutely shocked! 😔 Goodbye, will miss your views on the game and keen interest in Pakistani cricket. #DeanJones — Haroon Shahid (@HaroonsMusic) September 24, 2020

RIP DEAN JONES. We will miss u 😔 pic.twitter.com/0UPcrbo0im — Bilal Ashraf (@IamBilalAshraf) September 24, 2020

