Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to increase ministers' salaries and allowances

PESHAWAR - The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to amend the existing act to increase the salaries and allowances of its ministers. A summary for this amendment has been prepared.

According to the sources, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has resolved to amend the Provincial Ministers' Salaries and Allowances Act of 1975. The Department of Administration has already prepared the summary for this amendment.

The proposal to increase the ministers' salaries and allowances will be presented for approval in the upcoming provincial cabinet meeting.

Sources indicate that provincial cabinet members hailing from Peshawar will also be eligible for allowances. Additionally, members residing in Peshawar will receive subsidies.

Ministers in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet who have ties to Peshawar will be granted a monthly housing subsidy of two hundred thousand rupees. Similarly, ministers facing security issues and residing in Peshawar will also receive an allowance.