Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to increase ministers' salaries and allowances

PESHAWAR - The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to amend the existing act to increase the salaries and allowances of its ministers. A summary for this amendment has been prepared.
According to the sources, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has resolved to amend the Provincial Ministers' Salaries and Allowances Act of 1975. The Department of Administration has already prepared the summary for this amendment.
The proposal to increase the ministers' salaries and allowances will be presented for approval in the upcoming provincial cabinet meeting.
Sources indicate that provincial cabinet members hailing from Peshawar will also be eligible for allowances. Additionally, members residing in Peshawar will receive subsidies.
Ministers in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet who have ties to Peshawar will be granted a monthly housing subsidy of two hundred thousand rupees. Similarly, ministers facing security issues and residing in Peshawar will also receive an allowance.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 3, 2024 in open market.
On Saturday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
