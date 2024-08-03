SSGC announces gas shutdown in these areas of Karachi on August 4

KARACHI – The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) said the gas supply will remained suspended for 12 hours in parts of Karachi on August 4, Sunday.
The company in a statement said a 20" diameter, 12.5 kms long transmission pipeline will be connected to the system on coming Sunday in order to improve gas pressure for industrial, commercial and domestic consumers of Karachi.
“For connecting the pipeline to the main system, gas supplies will remain closed in some areas for 12 hours from 08:00 am to 08:00 pm on Sunday, August 4, 2024,” read the statement.
Subsequently, gas supplies to Korangi Sectors 21, 28, 29, 36-B, 36-G and 37-A, Hashim Goth, Mansehra Colony, Allahabad Goth and surrounding areas (including industrial and domestic) will remain suspended.
SSGC's technical team will strive to restore the gas supplies as soon as possible. Customers are requested to make alternative arrangements during this temporary shutdown. SSGC regrets the inconvenience in this regards, the official press release said.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 3, 2024 in open market.
On Saturday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
