SSGC announces gas shutdown in these areas of Karachi on August 4

KARACHI – The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) said the gas supply will remained suspended for 12 hours in parts of Karachi on August 4, Sunday.

The company in a statement said a 20" diameter, 12.5 kms long transmission pipeline will be connected to the system on coming Sunday in order to improve gas pressure for industrial, commercial and domestic consumers of Karachi.

“For connecting the pipeline to the main system, gas supplies will remain closed in some areas for 12 hours from 08:00 am to 08:00 pm on Sunday, August 4, 2024,” read the statement.

Subsequently, gas supplies to Korangi Sectors 21, 28, 29, 36-B, 36-G and 37-A, Hashim Goth, Mansehra Colony, Allahabad Goth and surrounding areas (including industrial and domestic) will remain suspended.

SSGC's technical team will strive to restore the gas supplies as soon as possible. Customers are requested to make alternative arrangements during this temporary shutdown. SSGC regrets the inconvenience in this regards, the official press release said.