PPP extends invitation to former PTI MNA Sher Afzal Marwat

Makhdoom Jameel uz Zaman, the spiritual leader of the Sarwari Jamaat, has extended a formal invitation to Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, a former PTI Member of the National Assembly (MNA), to join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

In a message to Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, Makhdoom Jameel uz Zaman expressed that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is dedicated to transforming Pakistan into a modern nation under his leadership. "We invite you to join the PPP so that together we can serve this nation," he stated.

Makhdoom Jameel uz Zaman is scheduled to visit Islamabad soon to meet with Sher Afzal Marwat and formally invite him to join the PPP.

This development comes amidst internal turmoil within PTI, as the party has revoked the primary membership of Sher Afzal Marwat. PTI's Additional General Secretary Firdous Shamim Naqvi issued a notification stating that Marwat's membership was terminated due to serious violations of party policies. The notification also demanded Marwat's resignation from his National Assembly seat.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi elaborated that a show-cause notice had been issued to Marwat for policy breaches, and a committee was formed to monitor his tweets and media statements. The committee concluded that Marwat did not adhere to the party's rules and regulations, and his actions had significantly damaged the party's image and narrative.

With the formal invitation from PPP, it remains to be seen how Sher Afzal Marwat will respond and what impact his potential shift to PPP might have on the political landscape.