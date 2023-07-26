Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet temporarily suspended for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

NEW DELHI – Harmanpreet Kaur, skipper of India women's cricket team, has been slapped with a ban of two international matches for committing multiple breaches of ICC’s code of conduct.

Kaur, 34, faced a ban after committing breaches during third match of the ICC Women's Championship series against Bangladesh over the weekend.

Indian skipper vented her anger by hitting the wickets with her bat after being outclassed. She was slapped with fine of her half-match fee for the Level 2 offence and received three demerit points on her disciplinary record.

The revered player was found guilty for the second time when she dissented at the umpire’s decision.

The cricketer was fined one-fourth of her match fee for a Level 1 offence.

The Indian skipper admitted to offences proposed by ICC International Panel Match Referees.