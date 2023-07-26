Pakistan increases electricity price by Rs1.81 per unit on fuel adjustment

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday approved an increase of Rs1.81 per unit in electricity price on the account of fuel charges adjustment for the month of June.

The additional amount will be collected from inflation-bitten consumers of the government-run distribution companies (DISCOs) in bills for August 2023. The decision will put an additional burden of approximately Rs24 billion on public.

However, the fuel charges adjustment will not affect lifeline customers (low-income consumers), charging stations, or K Electric customers.

Meanwhile, the regulatory authority has jacked up per unit price by Rs2.31 for consumers of the Karachi Electric. The revised prices will put an additional burden of Rs4.30 billion for the citizens of the metropolis.

The additional charge for the Karachi consumers will be reflected in their electricity bills for the month of August.

The development comes as the government approved over Rs7 per unit hike for people using above 200 units per month in order to implement the IMF conditions.