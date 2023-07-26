Pakistan increases electricity price by Rs1.81 per unit on fuel adjustment

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday approved an increase of Rs1.81 per unit in electricity price on the account of fuel charges adjustment for the month of June.
The additional amount will be collected from inflation-bitten consumers of the government-run distribution companies (DISCOs) in bills for August 2023. The decision will put an additional burden of approximately Rs24 billion on public.
However, the fuel charges adjustment will not affect lifeline customers (low-income consumers), charging stations, or K Electric customers.
Meanwhile, the regulatory authority has jacked up per unit price by Rs2.31 for consumers of the Karachi Electric. The revised prices will put an additional burden of Rs4.30 billion for the citizens of the metropolis.
The additional charge for the Karachi consumers will be reflected in their electricity bills for the month of August.
The development comes as the government approved over Rs7 per unit hike for people using above 200 units per month in order to implement the IMF conditions.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee shows some resistance against the US dollar on Wednesday in the inter-bank market.
During the early hours of trading, the local currency was hovering at 288.25, with an increase of Rs0.27.
Earlier this week, Pakistani rupee faced back-to-back blows for the eighth consecutive session as it lost nearly Rs12 against the greenback in the trading sessions.
Experts linked the downward trajectory of the Pakistani rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
More to follow...
