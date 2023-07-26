Saud Shakeel creates history in Test cricket

COLOMBO – Pakistan batsman Saudi Shakeel has become the first batter in Test history to smash a 50 plus score in each of his first seven matches.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared his achievement on Twitter, stating; “First batter in Test history to make a 5️⃣0️⃣+ score in each of his first 7️⃣ matches”.

The left-hand batsman achieved the milestone while playing against Sri Lanka in second Test of the two-match series in Colombo on Wednesday.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">First batter in Test history to make a 5️⃣0️⃣+ score in each of his first 7️⃣ matches ????<br><br>Mr Consistent <a href="https://twitter.com/saudshak?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@saudshak</a> ????<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SLvPAK?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SLvPAK</a> <a href="https://t.co/BKDPYOMIO6">pic.twitter.com/BKDPYOMIO6</a></p>— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB/status/1684118846922428416?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 26, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

He made 57 off 110 balls by hitting six 4s before he was given lbw out. Till the filing of this story, Pakistan’s lead stretched past 200 on day three in reply to Sri Lanka’s 166.