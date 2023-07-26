India falls behind Pakistan, Nigeria in latest Global Hunger Index

ISLAMABAD – Crisis-hit countries including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal performed better than India in Global Hunger Index (GHI) as the world's most populated country ranked 107th out of 121 nations.

As per the peer-reviewed annual report, jointly published by Welthungerhilfe and Concern Worldwide, New Delhi ranked at 107th slot, it was previously ranked 101 and 94 during the Covid pandemic.

The country of over 1.4 billion people and second-largest military force lagged behind several cash-strapped countries, and its level falls under the ‘serious’ category, which is only below alarming and extremely alarming.

Pakistan, on the other hand, was ranked at the 99th spot with a score of 26.1 which was also labeled serious.

In a statement, the Index stated current edition of the GHI reveals that armed conflicts, climate change, and the coronavirus pandemic are intensifying each other; as a result, up to 828 million people were forced to go hungry.

Global Hunger Index ranked countries on several indicators including undernourishment, child wasting, child stunting, and child mortality.

Meanwhile, the top-performing countries in the index include Belarus, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Chile, China, Croatia, Estonia, Hungary, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Turkey, and Uruguay.