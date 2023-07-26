Sana Fakhar flaunts fitness finesse

Sana Fakhar is so much more than a pretty face and a talented artist. The model-turned-actress is often seen serving fitness goals to her fans through social media posts.

Despite her exhaustive schedules, the Qayamat diva never compromises on her health and goes through rigorous workout sessions to maintain her physique.

The fitness freak once again shared a reel on Instagram, showing off her dedication while exercising and advising her fans to "#excercise daily 5 days a week"

In the comment section, fans sought advice from Sana regarding their workout routines.

On the work front, Sana Nawaz will next be seen in Umro Ayyar - A New Beginning.