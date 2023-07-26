Kiran Ashfaque faces backlash over latest bold pictures

Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar is a multi-talented individual who has ventured into the realms of acting, modelling, and social media influencing. Perhaps best known as the former spouse of the acclaimed actor Imran Ashraf, her artistic journey extends beyond her personal life. Besides her on-screen roles, she has collaborated with Imran in scripting, showcasing their creative synergy and undeniable chemistry as a couple.

Embracing her newfound independence, Kiran has gracefully stepped into her own spotlight, pursuing acting and modelling with fervour. As she takes charge of her career, she finds solace in co-parenting her beloved son, Roham, alongside her ex-husband.

In a recent Instagram post, she effortlessly flaunted her style prowess, rocking a casual-chic ensemble of a sleek black button-down paired with trendy brown pants.

While her followers have generally admired her talents, this particular video drew mixed reviews. Many expressed their disapproval of the look, particularly the deeper neckline.