PIA expands flight operations to 16 Chinese cities 

02:02 PM | 26 Jul, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has expanded its operations in China, offering flight services to 16 cities of the neighboring country via Beijing. 

Reports said the national carrier has paired with Air China to facilitate the travelers from Pakistan. They said the travellers can now avail PIA services to travel to Guangzhou, Shanghai, Wuhan, Chengdu, Chongqing, Changchun, Hangzhou, Harbin and other cities. 

The PIA has also announced a 20% discount for students on flights between Pakistan and China. The customers of the PIA can carry free baggage of 80kg for economy class and 100kg for executive economy class.

The national flag carrier will resume its flight operation to China from August 6. Initially, PIA will operate one weekly flight on the Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad route every Sunday.

The one-way fare from Beijing to Islamabad has been announced as 3814 RMB, and the fare for the return ticket has been fixed 5685 RMB.

